This Supreme Court Case Could Have a Huge Impact on Elections

Next term, the Supreme Court could rule on Moore v. Harper, a North Carolina case that could change the balance of power between a state’s legislature and its courts. That could have profound effects on elections and a state court’s ability to check the power of a state legislature, and limit the court’s influence on procedures like redistricting and voting rules. Legal scholar and cohost of the “Strict Scrutiny” podcast Leah Litman joins LX News.