The First Known Survivor of Larry Nassar's Abuse Wants to Know ‘Where Are the Indictments?'

Sarah Klein was first abused by Larry Nassar in 1988 when she was just 8 years old. Today she is a pillar of support for the younger victims of the USA Gymnastics doctor’s abuse. They include Olympians Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney, who testified before the U.S. Senate on Wednesday about failures by the Department of Justice and FBI to protect them. Klein told NBCLX host Ashley Holt she still has one question: “Where are the indictments?”