Should the U.S. Look to Canada for Ideas on Gun Laws?

In Canada, you need a license, training and two references to buy a gun, and there is a 28-day waiting period for your purchase. And many of these restrictions were imposed in response to a school shooting in Montreal that killed 14 students. Now Canada could impose a freeze on handgun purchases, citing a rise in gun violence and concerns about recent mass shootings in the U.S. Mustafa Tameez, a former Department of Homeland Security official, joins LX News to discuss the legislation.