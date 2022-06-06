Pulse Survivor: Florida Wants to Deny ‘Life-Saving Care' For Trans People

Dozens of civil rights groups and medical institutions say gender-affirming care for trans people can save lives. Contrary to those groups, the state of Florida could move to restrict Medicaid dollars from being used toward gender-affirming care, with health officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis claiming the scientific evidence supporting trans health practices is “weak.” The move could bring the influence of politics into private conversations between trans patients and their care providers, says Brandon Wolf, press secretary for Equality Florida and a survivor of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse.