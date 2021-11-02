Police Reform Is in the Spotlight in Minneapolis' 2021 Election

The city where George Floyd was killed by a police officer has been at the center of debates around police reform.

Residents of Minneapolis will choose their next mayor today and weigh in on a ballot measure that could send a powerful message about policing in the U.S.

What would Minneapolis' police vote change?

In the Minnesota city where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, today's election will determine whether the city's police department will be replaced with a "Department of Public Safety." It would not abolish the police, necessarily. Rather, the DPS would be responsible for "a comprehensive public health approach to safety," which could allow social workers, counselors and experts in substance abuse and de-escalation to respond to situations that match their expertise, according to Ballotpedia. The mayor would nominate and the city council would approve a commissioner for the DPS, which could include police officers but would no longer have a minimum funding requirement. It would also remove language from the city's charter about the police department.

Will Minneapolis' police ballot measure pass?

There has been no reliable polling on the measure, Minneapolis resident Kelly Beadle, impact and outreach manager at Tufts University's Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), told NBCLX, so it's difficult to say what will happen. The incumbent mayor, Democrat Jacob Frey, is opposed to the ballot initiative while some of his opponents, including Katherine Knuth and Sheila Nezhad, both Democrats, have supported it. So if Frey is reelected, the ballot measure is unlikely to pass because it's been so central to his campaign, according to Beadle.

"The mayor has presided over one of the most tumultuous terms in the city in the last several decades," she said. "There certainly has been a lot of fallout [from] all of the activity that has been really centered on the city and with the subsequent staffing challenges in the police department. ... It's a challenging environment to be advocating for reform right now."

This year's electorate in Minneapolis is likely to be older than the one that turned out in 2020, Beadle said. "Some of those folks were not as involved in the calls for racial justice in the protests that also started here," she added.

Beadle also stressed that there hasn't been the same kind of advertising around the election as in other places because Minneapolis is a small part of a very large media market. "I'm just not sure to what extent this is breaking through," she said.

Either way, the results will likely take a few days because Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank their top three choices.

"To do it in the city where the police murdered George Floyd would send a very strong message," Beadle said.