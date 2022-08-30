Meet Maxwell Frost, the Florida Candidate who Could Become the First Gen Z Member of Congress

25-year-old Maxwell Frost recently won the Democratic primary race in Florida’s 10th Congressional District. If Frost wins November’s general election, he will make history as the first Gen Z member of Congress and the first Afro-Cuban in Congress. Frost is a gun control activist and has been endorsed by progressive candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Matthew Frost joins LX News to discuss what this race and platform means for him.