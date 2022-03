How Do Fictional Portrayals of Politics Shape Our Understanding of the Real Thing?

Fictional portrayals of democratic institutions, from law enforcement to local government, are a mainstay in pop culture. NBCLX senior editor Maura Hohman spoke with UVA media studies professor and political scientist Bruce Williams about the political messages that “Veep,” “West Wing” and “Parks and Recreation” send the public. (Produced by NBCLX storyteller Mackenzie Behm.)