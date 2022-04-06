Gun Violence Expert: We Need to Stop ‘Finger-Pointing' And Find Solutions

Gun rights and gun control advocates need to come together for solutions to the mass shooting problem in the U.S., says Jonathan Metzl, an author, psychiatrist and Vanderbilt University professor. When a mass shooting happens, “we have this horrific loss of life, and immediately it falls back into this kind of finger pointing on both sides. And that’s unfortunately going to get us even farther away from actually coming up with real solutions,” Metzl says.