Gen Z Voters Are the Least Likely To Be Conservative — and Mostly To Disapprove of Biden

Generation Z voters are the least likely to identify as conservative, but they’re also the most likely to disapprove of the job President Biden is doing, and that’s a growing problem for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms. NBCLX political editor Noah Pransky breaks down why Gen Z feels this way and what Dems are doing to fight it.