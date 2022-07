Fearing Lawsuits, Texas Doctors Wait to Treat Pregnancy Complications

The Texas Medical Association, which represents doctors, says pregnant people at some hospitals in the state have not received swift, proper care for dangerous pregnancy complications. The group has asked the state’s medical board to investigate the state’s 6-week abortion ban and its effects on care in hospitals. Reporter Allie Morris from the Dallas Morning News joins LX News to discuss the state’s current legal landscape.