Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Calls for Background Checks on Ammo

Fred Guttenberg’s daughter Jaime was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Now he’s calling for a new law – Jaime’s Law – that would require background checks on purchases of ammunition. Guttenberg talks about his new book, Find the Helpers, and how the proposed law could save lives.