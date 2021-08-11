A New Bill Would Provide Time Off After a Miscarriage: ‘We're Not Just Workers'

The loss of a pregnancy or miscarriage comes with a physical and emotional toll. But after a pregnancy loss, people are often forced to return to work almost immediately. But a new bill in Congress would change that by providing at least three days of paid leave to employees who lose a pregnancy. Dana Sussman, deputy executive director for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women, joined LX News to discuss how the new legislation puts humanity above productivity.