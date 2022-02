This Is When Gas Prices Will Finally Start to Go Down, According to an Expert

Inflation over the past year reached 7.5% — the greatest gain since February 1982 — and it’s creating a lot of financial anxiety because of gas prices especially. Within the next four months, gas prices could be “the highest we’ll see in our lifetimes,” Tom Kloza, founder of Oil Price Information Service, told NBCLX. So, when will drivers finally get some relief?