MiamiCoin Is a New Type of Crypto Changing the Way Cities Operate. Is Yours Next?

In August 2021, Miami became the first city to launch its own cryptocurrency, called MiamiCoin, through a nonprofit called CityCoins. The goal? To educate residents about bitcoin and blockchain technologies and put earnings into the community. NBCLX storyteller Eric Rodriguez looks at how MiamiCoin has already yielded over $21 million and why it could change the future of cryptocurrency, as New York City and Austin, Texas, launch their own coins.