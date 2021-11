Kansas City is the Biggest U.S. City to Offer Free Transit. Here's How It Works

While New York City was coming under fire last year for increasing police presence in the subway to deter fare evasion, Kansas City, Missouri, was implementing free public transit, becoming the biggest city in the U.S. to do so. NBCLX contributor Ludwig Hurtado explores how the overhaul has affected KC residents and what it could mean for other cities across the country.