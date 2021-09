How 3 Women Overcame the Latina Pay Gap

The Latina pay gap is real – Latinas earn, on average, 55 cents for every dollar earned by non-Hispanic white men. During Hispanic Heritage Month (and 1 month ahead of Latina Equal Pay Day), LX News host Ashley Holt spoke with 3 women who had to learn a lot about money on their own – they shared their stories and tips in an in-depth panel discussion. For the full video, check out NBCLX on YouTube.