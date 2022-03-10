Fake Yelp Reviews Are Everywhere, And They're Barely Making an Effort to Hide

“I don’t bother with online reviews anymore,” says NBC Bay Area consumer investigative reporter Chris Chmura. A recent investigation found Yelp reviewers, even those called “Yelp Elite,” have admitted to posting fake reviews for payment. Other reviewers are just leaving the same review over and over and it’s easy to tell they’re suspicious. Chmura joined LX News to talk about the results and how to spot fake reviews online.