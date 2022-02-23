Companies Used Inflation as an Excuse to Jack Up Prices, and She's Got the Receipts

Many businesses have posted rising profits and 70-year-high profit margins since the pandemic. But executives have also talked openly in earnings calls about raising prices, and then saying the increases were due to inflation. And Lindsay Owens and her organization Groundwork Collaborative have the receipts to prove it. She joined LX News to talk about how many businesses are seeing inflation as a great opportunity to “leave no pricing on the table.”