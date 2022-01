The ‘Great Resignation' Is About Much More Than Pandemic Burnout

In November 2021, 4.5 million people voluntarily left their jobs — that’s about 3% of the U.S. workforce in one month. The trend of people quitting their jobs during the pandemic has been coined the “Great Resignation.” NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker looks at why this phenomenon has taken off online and in real life and shares advice for quitting your job.