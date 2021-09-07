Surviving 9/11 Took a Physical and Mental Toll – and Helped Some Grow

Many survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon developed lung or heart issues from breathing in dust and other particles from the collapsed buildings. And other 9/11 survivors faced emotional challenges – PTSD, depression, substance abuse. But there’s another side to it – some survivors changed their outlook on life after the tragedy, leading to something therapists call “post traumatic growth.” NBCLX Storyteller Jalyn Henderson explains.