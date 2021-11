How Dog Fostering Helped a Former Marine Corps Sniper Heal

Justin Governale is a Marine Corps veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a Purple Heart recipient. When he returned to the U.S. as a civilian, he realized he didn’t know how to lower the protective walls that had kept him safe in the wars. That’s when he discovered jiu-jitsu — and then dog fostering. NBCLX contributor Amir Rofoogar shares his story.