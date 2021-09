David Archuleta Opens Up About His Mental Health

The runner-up on “American Idol” season 7 was “off the map” for a little while on mission trips in Chile. But he’s since returned to music with songs that reference the mental health struggles he’s faced – like “Paralyzed,” released in 2020, which harks back to when he felt like he could never get out of bed. In this emotional interview with LX News host Ashley Holt, Archuleta opens up.