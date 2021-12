Cow Cuddling Is No Joke to Animal Lovers in Need of a ‘Motherly' Hug

The Gentle Barn is a Missouri farm that rehabilitates animals after abuse or hardship. And it’s now offering “cow hugging” therapy for people recovering from their own trauma. The primary therapists are known as the “St. Louis Six,” a group of cows that escaped together from a slaughterhouse in 2017.