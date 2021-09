A Therapist Explains Why You Might Want to Unfollow ‘Fitspo' Accounts

Many people try to use social media as a source of “fitspiration,” but obsessing over how others look can make us feel bad about ourselves, and hurt our mental health. Clinical social worker and therapist Dr. Courtney Tracy talks about how we can use social media carefully, and explains researchers’ growing concerns about social media causing suicidal thoughts in teens.