4 People Share How the Pandemic Has Affected Their New Year's Resolutions

Living through a pandemic for going on two years has prompted many of us to rethink our priorities and how we want to spend our time. NBCLX contributor Michelle Park explored how people are incorporating their new mindsets into their New Year’s resolutions. For some folks, 2022 is all about being their most authentic selves; for others, it’s about setting up their future or testing themselves physically.