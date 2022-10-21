Watch ‘Searching for The Endangered,' an LX News Special Report

LX News storyteller Cody Broadway travels halfway around the world in search of lemurs and Sumatran tigers. You can watch this special five-part series from LX News below.

Episode One

The island nation of Madagascar is the only place on Earth where you'll find lemurs outside zoos and sanctuaries. But these adorable and playful creatures are on the brink of extinction. Nearly a third are now critically endangered. LX News Storyteller Cody Broadway traveled to the East African country to discover why they're at risk and what's being done to save them.

Episode Two

Lemurs are facing a crisis in their homeland of Madagascar. If they're not protected, the only lemurs left could be those in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. Fortunately, scientists and conservationists are now making the country and its furry inhabitants a top priority. LX News Storyteller Cody Broadway introduces us to the team trying to save them by understanding their history.

Episode Three

How do you balance the need for survival with protecting your engendered species? As Madagascans turn to the forest for food and fuel, they are putting the delicate ecosystem of the lemur at risk and pushing the primate toward extinction. LX News Storyteller Cody Broadway introduces us to the most significant threat facing these animals and the people who can save them.

Episode Four

It's off to Indonesia in search of the endangered Sumatran tiger. Only 500 tigers remain in the wild, victims of poaching and deforestation. LX News Storyteller Cody Broadway travels to a tiger sanctuary deep in the Indonesian wilderness to see how a group of locals is fighting to give these animals a chance at survival.

Episode Five

After journeying to Madagascar and Indonesia in search of the endangered, LX News Storyteller Cody Broadway shares the sights and sounds that make the animals and people of those nations so special.

