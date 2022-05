Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Create Training Gaps for a Generation of OB-GYNs, Doctor Says

A Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not just affect women seeking to terminate pregnancies, but it will also affect training for medical students across the country. Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, a physician and lecturer at Harvard Medical School, joined LX News Now to discuss the implications of ending Roe v. Wade for the medical profession.