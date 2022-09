Why Tours Are Taking a Toll on Some of Your Favorite Artists

Most fans look forward to going to see their favorite artists on tour after they release new music, however touring can also come with an emotional cost. Artists like Justin Bieber, Adele, and The Weeknd have recently canceled shows for several reasons regarding their health. Kelsey Weekman, the social news reporter at Buzzfeed News, joins LX News to discuss the demands that come with touring.