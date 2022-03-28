Emmanuel Acho Wants You to Live an ‘Illogical' Life

“Goals are dumb,” says Emmanuel Acho, an author and former NFL and Texas Longhorns linebacker. Setting hard goals (get drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, be married by age 26) was only setting him up for disappointment when things didn’t work out exactly as envisioned. So he developed a new outlook on life and wrote a book about it. Acho joined LX News to talk more about the book, “Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits.”