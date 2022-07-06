Gun Violence is a Public Health Crisis

Tens of thousands of Americans die from gun murders and suicides each year, and many more are wounded, leaving families in grief and putting a strain on the health care system. Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the country, and in 2020, more kids died from gun violence than in automobile crashes. After the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, LX News host Tabitha Lipkin spoke to Dr. Jonathan Metzl at Vanderbilt University about the impacts shootings have on public health.