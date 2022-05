During Baby Formula Shortage, Breastfeeding is Not an Option for All Moms

Before baby formula was mass produced about 100 years ago, many babies suffered from malnutrition if their mothers were unable to breastfeed them, says Carla Cevasco, professor of American Studies at Rutgers University. Today, many moms rely on formula to ensure their baby’s health — and may not be able to breastfeed, or their baby may have different nutritional needs that would be addressed with formula.