Watch Fan Controlled Football Hopefuls Show Their Skills at FCF Combine

A diamond in the rough? You decide. Some of the best in the game showcased what they got during the Fan Controlled Football combine in Orlando, Florida. The players showed up hoping to make an impression on FCF Commissioner Ray Austin and Head Coach John Jenkins a.k.a. Coach Jenks. Watch them show their skills and get hyped for FCF Season 2, which kicks off this April on NBCLX.