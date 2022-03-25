Johnny Manziel Returning For Second Season of Fan Controlled Football

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback played for the Zappers last season

Johnny Football is back.

Johnny Manziel will return for his second season of Fan Controlled Football, an interactive professional league where fans call the plays.

The 29-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 while with Texas A&M, was selected 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft.

JUST IN: Fan Controlled Football league has announced the return of Johnny Manziel for Season v2.0, which begins on April 16.



"What can I say? I love playing football and FCF makes it fun – as it should be." —@JManziel2 pic.twitter.com/LQLSOrd0yX — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 25, 2022

Manziel played for the Zappers during the 2021 season, teaming with former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The second season of Fan Controlled Football begins on Saturday, April 16. The 7-on-7 indoor league is expanding from four teams to eight, with all games played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta and broadcasted on NBCLX. Many former and current NFL players are associated with the league, with team owners including Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook and Tiki and Ronde Barber.