3 Play. 3 Go Home. Watch ‘The Road to the FCF' to Find Out Who Gets Into the Fan Controlled Football League

"The Road to the FCF" airs live on Thursday, March 3 at 8:30 ET/ 7:30 C on NBCLX

Dreams will come true, and hearts will be broken.

Tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCLX, watch "The Road To The FCF," when the fans will decide who gets to play in the league, and who is going home.

After weeks of tryouts, there are only three roster spots left in the Fan Controlled Football league, but six players are left in the running. It's up to the fans to decide: who has what it takes to be an FCF baller? Who will stay just out of reach?

The fan votes are being counted now and the final selections will be announced live. For more information on how to vote, you can go to FCF.io.

What is Fan Controlled Football?

Fan Controlled Football is the only pro league that gives the power to the fans. The fans call all the plays, select the teams, and call all the shots. Coming this April, tune in every Saturday to NBCLX for hard hitting, nonstop, pro football action. You can find NBCLX over the air, on cable, streaming on your favorite platform and at LX.com. See where you can watch NBCLX in your area.