Whale Sharks Are the Ocean's Gentle Giants — An Innovative Conservation Program Is Helping Protect Them

Majestic and gentle whale sharks are a common site off the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico. And conservationists have recruited former fishermen to ensure that they continue to thrive in those waters. The effort brings together conservationism and tourism in a way that benefits ocean life and is a boon for the local economy. LX News host Tabitha Lipkin takes a dive with these magnificent creatures to learn more about this innovative effort to protect them.