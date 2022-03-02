UN: Ukraine Crisis is a Chance to Transition Away From Fossil Fuels

“Fossil fuels make us all vulnerable…to these geopolitical crises and shocks,” says Selwin Hart, the Special Adviser to the U.N. Secretary-General focusing on climate. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing a stir in the energy market, it’s time to transition more rapidly into renewable energy, Hart says. He talked more about the world’s energy future and the U.N. IPCC report on climate change, which warns of worsening natural disasters caused by emissions.