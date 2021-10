Through 20 Years in Space, He Saw Climate Change Happen

Costa Rican American astronaut Franklin Chang-Díaz saw the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest and the pollution of the world’s oceans happen over 20 years in trips to space. These days, after making history as the first Latino astronaut to go into space, Chang-Díaz is working on plasma propulsion, a project which could be ready in a few years and drastically shorten travel time to Mars.