The World Needs to Come Together to Help Haiti, Says Former Prime Minister

“In the past, the world came together but the aid did not get to the most vulnerable. And I hope this time will be different,” says Laurent Lamothe, who served as Prime Minister of Haiti from 2012-2014. Though he’s out of politics now, Lamothe is calling for world leaders to come together and help Haiti rebuild homes after an earthquake ruined homes and a tropical storm caused floods across the country 1 month after its president was assassinated.