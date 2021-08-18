The Next Hurricane Katrina Could Be Worse — And Happen 600 Miles From the Coast

We remember the scenes of devastation when New Orleans’ levees were breached during Hurricane Katrina — contributing to the deaths of more than 1,800 people. But many don’t realize that other levee systems, protecting 20 million Americans across the country, are also at risk of failing due to age and the worsening effects of climate change. One of the systems most at risk is on the Ohio River — the country’s second largest after the Mississippi. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain reports from Kentucky.