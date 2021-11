Meet the Marine Scientist Turning Ocean Trash Into Works of Art

Marine scientist and artist Ethan Estess gets packages from people all over the country with waste pulled from the oceans that he then turns into art. The goal of his work is not just to clean up garbage and create art — but to draw attention to policies creating the waste. NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe brings his Family Geography Project to Santa Cruz, California, to tell this artist’s story.