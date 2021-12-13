Kentucky Tornadoes Remind Veteran Meteorologist of Hurricane Katrina Damage

Allison Rogers has seen tornado damage before in her career, but the damage in Mayfield, Kentucky brings back memories of one of the worst storms the U.S. has seen – Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed her Mississippi hometown in 2005. Rogers, a meteorologist at WLWT in Cincinnati, Ohio, shows us the scene in Kentucky and explains how the National Weather Service will review the damage to determine just how strong those destructive tornadoes were on the EF scale.