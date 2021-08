How Tokyo Turned the Olympic Flame Into a Symbol of a Sustainable Future

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe — and it may just be the key to a carbon-free world. During its time on the world stage, the city of Tokyo is using it to fuel the Olympic Flame as a way to showcase its possibilities as a green energy source. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain reports from the Tokyo Olympics about the potential of a hydrogen-powered future.