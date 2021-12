Filmmaker Stefano Da Fre Shares His Best Advice for Young Climate Activists

Stefano Da Fre, director of “The Day I Had To Grow Up,” a documentary about youth activism, joins NBCLX to talk with Eric Alvarez about young people’s attitudes on climate change. Research shows millennials and Gen Z are more stressed about climate change and also more likely to fight against it. Da Fre discusses why young people feel this way and how they’re taking action.