Explore the Yucatan Peninsula's Ancient Caves and Cenotes with LX News Host Tabitha Lipkin

Diving the cenotes of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is like a trip back in time. Cenotes are natural sinkholes that originated millions of years ago and contain ancient remains of past civilizations. Join LX News host Tabitha Lipkin as she explores the cenotes and cave systems of the Yucatan and learns more about how we can protect them for the generations to come.