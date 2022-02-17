Disinformation and Violent Threats Shut Down this Butterfly Sanctuary

The National Butterfly Center made headlines when it fought against the plans for a border fence while Donald Trump was president. The barrier near the U.S.-Mexico border would have divided the center’s land and required clearing out parts of it. Now, the center is closed indefinitely after staff and the board faced violent threats fueled by right-wing disinformation. “These lies very definitely mobilize people,” said the center’s executive director Marianna Treviño Wright. “They galvanize sentiments and they incite violence.”