Could Kelp Be the Key to Stopping Our Climate Crisis?

If the world is able to stop, or even reverse, global warming, we may just have kelp to thank. And that’s because kelp is really good at “carbon sequestration,” or pulling carbon out of the air. In 2020, NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain visited an ocean farming operation off the coast of California that has since gone bankrupt. But while that business failed financially, the potential of the venture to help address climate change is undeniable.