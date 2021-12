Be Less Wasteful By Replanting Your Christmas Tree

Forget buying a heavily trimmed, dry old evergreen that you’ll throw out come the new year – more farms are now offering rentable Christmas trees that stay planted in a pot. Then, after the holiday, the tree goes back to the farm where it can stay healthy for next Christmas. When trees get big enough, they get planted in a forest. Monica Hudson of Rent a Living Christmas Tree joins from the farm in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.