An All Black Team Will Brave the Cold and Climb Mount Everest

Philip Henderson has climbed Mount Everest before in 2012 – but he got bronchitis and stayed in a camp before he could reach the top. He said he would be ready to go back, for the right reasons – and now he will lead the first all-Black expedition to the top of the mountain. Climbers will have to dig deep mentally and brave the harsh elements on the 60-day journey next year.