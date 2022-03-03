What's Next for the Couch Surfing Revolution?

Casey Fenton founded CouchSurfing in 2004 after booking a cheap flight to Iceland and hacking into a local university’s student directory to ask for a place to crash. The idea of hosting and staying with strangers for free took off around the globe, and millions joined the community. But in the years since, the service has turned for-profit and started charging user fees, a dramatic shift from its anti-capitalist origins. NBCLX contributor Matt Dworzanczyk explores whether the couch surfing revolution is still alive.