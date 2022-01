What Will Happen to Movie Theaters After the Pandemic?

The pandemic has made the past two years especially tough for movie theaters. But once it’s over, will we still want to hit the box office to see a new flick, if we can just wait a few days and push play from the comfort of our homes? NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker spoke to two movie experts about how theaters have dealt with COVID-19 and what the future of the industry could look like.